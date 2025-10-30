Memorial service scheduled for 18-year-old killed in head-on crash in Miami Co.

MIAMI/DARKE COUNTY — A memorial service has been scheduled for an 18-year-old who was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck in Miami County on Monday.

The funeral for Storm Domingo Mote, 18, will be on Sunday.

A visitation will be held at Tribute Funeral Homes in Greenville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, according to his online obituary.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on West State Route 41 near the 4600 block of Concord Township.

When they arrived, they found a Toyota Highlander off the side of the road with heavy front-end damage. Storm drove the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Storm Domingo Mote graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School in 2025. He played football and ran track.

“He was known by his teammates and coaches for his determination, drive, and willingness to push himself and others to do their best. Whether on the field or in the weight room, Storm gave his all, always striving to improve and encouraging those around him to do the same,” his obituary said. “His competitive nature was matched by his sense of humor and his ability to lift others’ spirits, no matter the situation.”

He is survived by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

