Memorial service scheduled for popular local chef, owner who died

Photo contributed by Franco the Foodie (via Facebook)

NEW CARLISLE — A memorial service has been scheduled for a popular chef and owner who recently died.

The visitation and funeral for Camille “Franco” Gallo (Chef Franco) have been scheduled for Nov. 1, according to his online obituary.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Chef Franco passed away last week at the age of 56.

Franco the Foodie said he was waiting for a second heart transplant.

The restaurant is located on W. Jefferson Street in New Carlisle.

Franco is survived by his wife, Karen, and two daughters, Alexa and Jess.

“Franco’s proudest accomplishments were his family and his restaurant — both testaments to his hard work, devotion, and heart,” his obituary said. “Though Franco’s earthly journey has come to an end, his spirit remains ever-present — in every shared meal, every laugh, and every story told in his memory. The flavors he created, the love he gave, and the joy he brought will continue to nourish the hearts of those he touched.”

Visitation will be on Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sulphur Grove Church on Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights.

A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m.

