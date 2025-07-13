Memorial set up where police found body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy

DAYTON — There is now a memorial in the spot where Dayton Police say they found a missing 8-year-old boy dead.

On Saturday, many people were looking for Hershall Creachbaum, who was reported missing from the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m. that morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, he used a wheelchair to get around but could walk short distances.

News Center 7 got a 911 call from someone claiming Hershall to be his son and saying someone had taken his child.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said that they found a body believed to be Hershall’s.

He attended school at Ruskin Elementary School, just a few blocks away from where police found his remains.

Robertson spoke to one of his paraprofessionals who knew him.

“He was one of the sweetest, brightest children I’ve ever met in my life. He couldn’t talk, but he expressed himself in a lot of ways, and he was really loved at school,” said Jenny Davy.

Dayton Police said they have a person of interest in custody but have not identified them.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will confirm if the body is Hershall.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

