Men use sticky mouse traps to steal mail from local post office box, court docs say

(Courtesy of the Springboro Division of Police)

WARREN COUNTY — Three men are accused of breaking into the drop box at a Warren County post office and stealing mail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell has been following this story for years and will break down how it’s evolving LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The I-Team found that mail theft is still a big problem nearly three years after News Center 7 reported how widespread the crime is.

The criminals pulling off mail theft are often after bulk mailboxes like the big blue ones found outside post offices.

>>RELATED: 3 arrested in string of mail thefts from local U.S. Postal box

They do it to get access to hundreds of pieces of mail at once, to steal money and identities on massive scales.

Postal Police Officers Association National President Frank Albergo said mail theft is still an “epidemic,” but it’s changing.

“Mail theft has not gotten any better. In fact, it may have gotten worse,” Albergo said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group