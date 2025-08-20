Men use sticky mouse traps to steal mail from local post office box, court docs say

Springboro mail thefts (Courtesy of the Springboro Division of Police)
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — Three men are accused of breaking into the drop box at a Warren County post office and stealing mail.

News Center 7’s I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell has been following this story for years and will break down how it’s evolving LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00.

The I-Team found that mail theft is still a big problem nearly three years after News Center 7 reported how widespread the crime is.

The criminals pulling off mail theft are often after bulk mailboxes like the big blue ones found outside post offices.

They do it to get access to hundreds of pieces of mail at once, to steal money and identities on massive scales.

Postal Police Officers Association National President Frank Albergo said mail theft is still an “epidemic,” but it’s changing.

“Mail theft has not gotten any better. In fact, it may have gotten worse,” Albergo said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

