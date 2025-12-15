Menorah lighting held at Mall at Fairfield Commons after Australia attack

BEAVERCREEK — There was a Menorah lighting to bring the community together in Greene County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Chabad of Greater Dayton held the event at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The goal was to bring people together after Sunday’s attack in Australia.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several school districts closed, delayed due to cold, icy conditions
- 2 people found dead in home owned by Rob Reiner, AP source says
- Area driver dies after medical emergency, crash in Ohio, state troopers say
>>RELATED: Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people in attack on Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, including a child, according to the Associated Press.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation.
The shooters were father and son, authorities said.
Sunday’s event at Fairfield Commons was open to the community.
After the lighting, people prayed for the victims and their families. They also sang songs of solidarity with the global Jewish community.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group