Menorah lighting held at Mall at Fairfield Commons after Australia attack

Menorah Lighting Beavercreek Photo from: Page Blauvelt/Staff
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — There was a Menorah lighting to bring the community together in Greene County.

Chabad of Greater Dayton held the event at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The goal was to bring people together after Sunday’s attack in Australia.

>>RELATED: Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people in attack on Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, including a child, according to the Associated Press.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation.

The shooters were father and son, authorities said.

Sunday’s event at Fairfield Commons was open to the community.

After the lighting, people prayed for the victims and their families. They also sang songs of solidarity with the global Jewish community.

