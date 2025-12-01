Mercy Health acquires Fairborn care locations

FAIRBORN — Mercy Health – Springfield is expanding its healthcare services with the acquisition of two new care locations in Fairborn.

Mercy Health - Occupational Health Services, Fairborn Citran will open on Dec. 2. That will be followed by the opening of Mercy Health – Fairborn Family Medicine, formerly Western Medicine, on Dec. 3 at 7774 Dayton Springfield Road.

“These additions increase our ability to serve patients and employers across the southern Miami Valley,” Shane Hardy, vice president of Mercy Health’s medical group operations, said.

The Fairborn Family Medicine practice will include Dr. Jacob T. Dean and three advanced practice clinicians: Jennifer M. Dyer, CNP, Victoria Hase, PA-C, and Trent Nourse, PA-C.

The team will offer preventative care, chronic disease management, and treatment of immediate needs, with onsite services including X-ray and lab capabilities.

Mercy Health has worked closely with incoming physicians and associates to ensure a seamless transition for both locations.

This expansion is part of Mercy Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

