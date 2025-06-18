Miami Valley city permanently bans adult-use marijuana sales

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Ohio
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — A Miami Valley city has moved to permanently ban adult-use cannabis.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 12, Moraine City Council members approved an ordinance that prohibits adult-use cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail dispensary activities within city limits.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ordinance states this is “in the best interests of the public health, safety, and general welfare of citizens of Moraine.”

The city enacted a temporary ban in December 2023, which was extended in August 2024.

However, people can still use and possess the legal amount of 2.5 ounces in any form except extract.

The ban goes into effect immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!