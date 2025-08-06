Miami Valley community supports local education through 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive

Our 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive at Walmart locations in Sugarcreek Twp. and Butler Twp.

DAYTON — News Center 7’s 7 Circle of Kindness school supply drive has successfully collected donations to benefit Crayons to Classrooms, helping teachers and students in the Miami Valley.

The drive, which took place at two Walmart stores, saw generous contributions from viewers, including notebooks, crayons, backpacks, and other essential supplies. These donations will support over 140 area schools and impact more than 50,000 students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“It always amazes me, and I shouldn’t be amazed at the generosity of the Dayton community,” said Dave Hargrove, Director of Operations at Crayons to Classrooms. “Kicking off the school year, right? Having plenty in the store for the teachers to shop for. It’s wonderful.”

The 7 Circle of Kindness school supply drive highlighted a significant need for items such as dry-erase markers and colored pencils. According to Dave Hargrove, the community responded promptly to these needs.

While the final tally of this year’s donations is still pending, last year’s drive raised over $16,000 worth of supplies. Hargrove expressed optimism that this year’s contributions have exceeded those of the previous year.

For those who missed the drive, Crayons to Classrooms accepts donations year-round. Donations can be made online at their website, and they welcome both financial and product contributions, as well as volunteer support.

The success of the 7 Circle of Kindness drive underscores the community’s commitment to supporting local education, with ongoing opportunities for involvement through Crayons to Classrooms.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group