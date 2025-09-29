Miami Valley men, including substitute teacher, arrested during human trafficking sting

MIAMI VALLEY — A statewide human trafficking operation led to the arrest of 135 people accused of seeking to buy sex, including several from the Miami Valley.
Led by AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC), “Operation Next Door” took place in urban centers, suburban communities, and rural areas throughout Ohio.
The following were arrested in the Miami Valley, according to a media release:
- Kirven Jackson, 62, of Dayton, for soliciting. Jackson identified himself as a substitute teacher in the Trotwood Madison School District
- Kevin McKee, 42, of Dayton, and a female for soliciting, the pair attempted to sell half a gram of fentanyl to an undercover officer
- James Vogel, 40, St. Marys, was arrested for soliciting and claimed to be a former Wapakoneta police officer
- Stephen Taylor, 21, of Dayton, was arrested for solicitation and attempting to sell fentanyl to an undercover officer.
- Nicholas Walz, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested for drug possession after he tried to buy sex while possessing psilocybin mushrooms
- Jose Abadsantos, 46, Miamisburg
- Benyam Ambaye, 42, Vandalia
- Kenton Burroughs, 32, Liberty Twp.
- Jasson Zavala, 24, Dayton
This story will be updated.
