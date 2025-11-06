Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Who killed Alia Hartman? Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Alia Hartman’s body was found in a burning house, but investigators say the fire was set to hide her murder.

Gabrielle Enright investigates this Miami Valley Murder Mystery today on News Center 7, beginning at 5:00.

Seventeen years later, her mother is still searching for justice, and detectives are still hunting for the killer. Can they rekindle this cold case?

