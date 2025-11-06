Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Who killed Alia Hartman? Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Alia Hartman’s body was found in a burning house, but investigators say the fire was set to hide her murder.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gabrielle Enright investigates this Miami Valley Murder Mystery today on News Center 7, beginning at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hundreds displaced after addiction treatment center loses Medicaid funding; Owner federally charged
- Local bus driver accused of driving impaired with students on board enters plea
- At least 12 dead after UPS plane crash; travelers returning to Louisville airport react to tragedy
Seventeen years later, her mother is still searching for justice, and detectives are still hunting for the killer. Can they rekindle this cold case?
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group