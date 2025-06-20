As Miami Valley prepares for sweltering heat, keep water safety in mind

A man enjoys the weather while fishing on Eastwood lake on Friday, April 18, 2014.

RIVERSIDE — With summer officially here, people will start hitting the water.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with locals about how they stay safe. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Many who grew up in the area have spent time at Eastwood Lake.

Before getting near or into the water, experts say, look for signs to make sure it’s safe to do so.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group