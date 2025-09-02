Miami Valley residents hoping to win $1.1B Powerball jackpot

FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion.

KETTERING — Winning more than a billion dollars is so unrealistic, but it could happen with the Powerball lottery drawing Monday night.

The Powerball jackpot is now $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $498.4 million.

Bee-Gee’s Market in Kettering has had some big lottery winners before.

Owner Michael Sliger said his store takes these things very seriously.

They have seven lottery machines inside, not including what customers buy at the counter.

“We are the number one lottery agent in the Miami Valley right now. We’re number seven in the state out of over, right around 11,000 agents. So we’re in the top ten,” Sliger said.

The walls inside the market are covered with past winners, some getting more than $1,000.

Usually when it goes way up it gets on the news and you know, we it gets our attention because like I said, we don’t want to win just a million. We want to win a billion,” Kettering resident Tom Mastbaum said.

Mastbaum said he chose Bee-Gee’s for a special reason.

“This is where we usually come to buy them, because they have a reputation of a lot of winners,” he said.

