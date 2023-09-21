2023 Miami Valley Trick or Treat: When is your community having Beggars’ Night

2022 Miami Valley Trick or Treat: When is your community having Beggars’ Night

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?

If you don’t see your community listed, please email your plans to newsdesk@cmgohio.com and we will share your information on our website and News Center 7.

Auglaize County

  • Wapakoneta: Oct. 26 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Bremen: Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m.
  • Minster: Oct. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m.
  • St. Marys: Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Butler County

  • Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Champaign County

  • North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • West Liberty: Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Clark County

  • County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Darke County

  • Ansonia: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
  • Arcanum: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 26 @ 7pm
  • Greenville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • New Madison: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
  • Palestine: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
  • Versailles: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
  • Wayne Lakes: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm

Greene County

  • Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Logan County

  • County-wide Trick or Treat to be held Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mercer County

  • Celina: Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Coldwater: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • St. Henry: Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.
  • Ft. Recovery: Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Miami County

  • Piqua: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Pleasant Hill: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Tipp City: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Troy: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County

  • Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Preble County

  • Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

  • Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Fort Loramie: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Anna: Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Jackson Center: Oct. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Warren County

  • Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:

  • Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
  • Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
  • Watch out for children that are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
  • Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.
  • Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
  • Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.

