2023 Miami Valley Trick or Treat: When is your community having Beggars’ Night

MIAMI VALLEY — Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?
Auglaize County
- Wapakoneta: Oct. 26 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- New Bremen: Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m.
- Minster: Oct. 26 from 6:30-8 p.m.
- St. Marys: Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Butler County
- Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Champaign County
- North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Liberty: Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Clark County
- County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Darke County
- Ansonia: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
- Arcanum: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 26 @ 7pm
- Greenville: Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Madison: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
- Palestine: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
- Versailles: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
- Wayne Lakes: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4pm
Greene County
- Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Logan County
- County-wide Trick or Treat to be held Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Mercer County
- Celina: Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Coldwater: Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- St. Henry: Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.
- Ft. Recovery: Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Miami County
- Piqua: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
- Pleasant Hill: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
- Tipp City: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troy: Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Preble County
- Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Shelby County
- Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Loramie: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Anna: Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Jackson Center: Oct. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Warren County
- Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:
- Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
- Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
- Watch out for children that are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
- Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.
- Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
- Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.
