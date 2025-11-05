Miamisburg selects new city manager for first time in 17 years

Photo contributed by the City of Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg has selected a new city manager for the first time since 2008.

City council members appointed Chris Fine.

He would be the eighth person to hold that position, according to a city spokesperson.

Fine previously served as the development director for the City of Miamisburg.

He officially begins his new role on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2026, the spokesperson said.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I appreciate the trust that the City Council has in me,” said Chris Fine.

He replaces Keith Johnson, who served as city manager for 17 years.

