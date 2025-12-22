Mild temperatures stick around, few rain chances this week

Good afternoon, everyone! I hope your Monday has gone well as we kick off this holiday week. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to chat about the forecast with you! We have seen a few changes over the past 24 hours to the forecast later this week. Things look a little cooler, but still no wintry precipitation to worry about. So, let’s dive in!

Tonight

No changes tonight as we have scattered, light rain showers moving in. These will not cause major issues. However, if you plan to travel you will dodge damp roads at times. Temperatures will slowly rise through the night as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Totals

Rainfall totals will be pretty light for everyone. Less than one tenth inch of rain is expected. You will find a few patches of drizzle through Tuesday morning as well. Winds will pick up a bit with gusts of 20-25 miles per hour likely. This will bring the highs in the 50s on Tuesday down into the upper 40s for Wednesday.

Trends

As you see in our trends, we no longer have 60s in the forecast right now for Christmas Day. Friday would be the best chance to potentially get there. The reason for trending cooler? You can thank a frontal boundary and the position of that changing in the last 24 hours has led to bigger changes overall.

Battle Zone

We will have a boundary draped near I-70 that will be the divider between cool air north and unseasonably warm air south. With us lining up right along that boundary, this makes for a complicated forecast.

The past couple of days we saw the same boundary staying well north of us and appeared there would not be any concerns of not being below 60 degrees. Now, we have had to drop temperatures a bit. The boundary should lift further north on Friday or Saturday, but confidence is a bit lower right now.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Christmas WX

So, as you see we are still pretty mild all things considered for Christmas Day. Just not quite flirting with a Top 5 warmest as prior forecasting guidance had indicated. I hope you have a great night!