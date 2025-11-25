Millions of Americans gearing up to travel this Thanksgiving

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 21: The Kennedy Expressway is clogged with cars as rush-hour commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers try to make their way through the city on November 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Holiday traffic in the city is expected to peak during the Tuesday afternoon rush. As many as 45.5 million people are expected to hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday, the most in more than 10 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MIAMI VALLEY — It is a busy travel week for millions of Americans leading up to Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is previewing holiday travel along Interstate 75. She has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tuesday and Wednesday are big travel days right before Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts millions of drivers will travel on interstates, including I-75 in Ohio.

Over 73 million people will be on the road for Thanksgiving, an increase from last year, according to AAA.

Some people opted to drive because of airport uncertainty during the shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expected a record 31 million Americans to fly during this holiday period.

“We know that it is our responsibility, not just to keep travelers safe, but also to make sure that we’re getting them to their locations and to their destinations safely on time and efficiently,” said Kristi Noem, DHS Homeland Security Secretary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group