Mini cows bring joy to local memory care residents

BUTLER COUNTY — Miniature cows stopped by a memory care center in Butler County this week to bring smiles to the residents.

On Monday, the cows from Boots N’ Mini Moos visited people at Liberty Place at Anthem Memory Care in West Chester.

A spokesperson with Liberty Place said this experience brought back memories for 88-year-old Mary Lou Ullrich, as she grew up on a farm where animals were a big part of her life.

“So many of our elders were raised on farms and many are lifelong animal lovers,” said Amy Snow, life engagement director for Liberty Place. “The gentle cows brought comfort, joy and a whole lot of smiles to our residents. Evidence shows that animals do wonders for those with cognitive, impairment, and our seniors enjoy spending time with all animals.”

