Minor trace amounts of mercury safely cleaned up from Greene Co. neighborhood

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters worked with Dayton Regional Hazmat, Greene County Public Health, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. EPA after mercury spilled in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

Xenia Township firefighters coordinated an assessment, and a cleanup was conducted, according to fire chief Greg Beegle.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Ohio EPA’s Spill Hotline received a report about a suspected mercury spill on Murray Hill Drive in Xenia Township around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Trace amounts of mercury were confirmed at the scene,” said Beegle. “Under the guidance of both state and federal environmental specialists, the material was safely collected and removed. Follow-up testing confirmed no residual contamination and no ongoing risk to residents or the surrounding environment.”

An Ohio EPA spokesperson previously told News Center 7 that the source and amount of mercury released “is still unknown.”

The health department requested the assistance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), and a federal on-scene coordinator arrived around 7:30 p.m.

The federal agency is now handling the investigation into the spill, the spokesperson said.

No one was evacuated from their homes; however, the road was closed to help prevent the spread.

Chief Beegle said that there is no danger to public health.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

