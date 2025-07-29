‘Miserable;’ Family returns home from vacation to AC issues during extreme heat

The entire region has been under a Heat Advisory for the past two days.

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — In this uncomfortable heat and humidity, some people’s air conditioners have quit.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the entire region has been under a Heat Advisory for the past two days.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to a family who just got their air conditioning back on Tuesday.

Abi Roark told News Center 7 that her family came back from vacation last Tuesday to a warm welcome.

“Got home and our AC was out with eight houseguests, so super fun,” Roark said.

Not the best feeling in this weather, coming back to Beavercreek Township from Lake Erie to a home that felt swampy.

“Super humid on one side. We have two ACs for our house. So, one side was really comfortable, and the other side was miserable,” Roark said.

Roark added that all the bedrooms are on the side of the house that lost air conditioning.

“We had everybody mixed around on air mattresses and trying to keep everybody cooler. Some slept in the basement,” Roark said.

Clay Nippert was part of the three-man crew from Logan’s Services that showed up to repair Roark’s air conditioner.

He said in this recent hot and humid stretch, there’s been no shortage of what they call “no cool” calls.

That’s where a customer’s air conditioning has stopped working.

“Pretty much every job I’ve had this summer has been ‘no cool,’” Nippert said.

Roark said she’s ready to have her whole house feel cool again.

“We’re ready for this to be done, (to) be comfortable again,” she said.

She added that she can’t help but find some humor in the fact that they’ll have the air conditioning repaired just in time for a break from the heat and humidity.

