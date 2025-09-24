Missing Adult Alert cancelled for local 71-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a 71-year-old man.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The alert was cancelled after Clinton Fultz was located, having walked away from Covenant House in Trotwood around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- TRENDING STORIES:
- 48-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle on busy Springfield street
- Member of Thug Riders gang looks to change plea on organized crime charges
- Family wants murder charges for man accused of stabbing, killing 46-year-old
We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group