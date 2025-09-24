Missing Adult Alert cancelled for local 71-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a 71-year-old man.

The alert was cancelled after Clinton Fultz was located, having walked away from Covenant House in Trotwood around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

