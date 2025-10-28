Missing Adult Alert issued for 70-year-old with memory issues

WARREN COUNTY — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Harry Shafer, a 70-year-old man with memory issues, who went missing from his home on Tuesday.

Shafer was last seen walking away from his residence on Joshua Ct. at 6:30 AM in Carlisle.

Shafer is described as a White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Warren County E911 Communications Center is handling the case and can be reached at (513) 695-1574.

People are advised to call 911 if they have any information on Shafer’s whereabouts.

