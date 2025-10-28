Missing Adult Alert issued for 70-year-old with memory issues

Harry Shafer (Warren County )
By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Harry Shafer, a 70-year-old man with memory issues, who went missing from his home on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shafer was last seen walking away from his residence on Joshua Ct. at 6:30 AM in Carlisle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shafer is described as a White male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Warren County E911 Communications Center is handling the case and can be reached at (513) 695-1574.

People are advised to call 911 if they have any information on Shafer’s whereabouts.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!