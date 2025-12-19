Missing Adult Alert issued for 77-year-old woman

CENTERVILLE — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for 77-year-old Olivia Lanier.

Lanier was reported missing after leaving her residence in Centerville, on Dec. 18, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lanier was last seen on Liberty Woods Lane and is described as a Black female, 5′2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was wearing a multi-colored top and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities are particularly concerned for her safety as she suffers from mental health issues and does not have her medications with her.

If you see her or have any relevant information, please call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office directly at (937) 225-4357.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group