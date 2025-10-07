Endangered missing adult alert issued statewide for Clermont County man

CLERMONT COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert was issued statewide for a Clermont County man.

The Milford Police Department is concerned for the safety of 79-year-old Michael Farrell after he drove away from his home on Laurel Ave in Milford, Ohio, around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.

Farrell suffers from dementia, according to law enforcement.

He is a 6 foot 1 inch tall white male who weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and a hat.

Farrell drove off in a white 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Ohio Plate number JXU2126.

Call your dial 911, or contact the Milford Police Department directly at 513-248-5084, if you see Farrell or his vehicle.

