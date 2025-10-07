Endangered missing adult alert issued statewide for Clermont County man

Endangered missing adult alert issued statewide for Clermont County man
By WHIO Staff

CLERMONT COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert was issued statewide for a Clermont County man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Milford Police Department is concerned for the safety of 79-year-old Michael Farrell after he drove away from his home on Laurel Ave in Milford, Ohio, around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

Farrell suffers from dementia, according to law enforcement.

He is a 6 foot 1 inch tall white male who weighs 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts, and a hat.

Farrell drove off in a white 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Ohio Plate number JXU2126.

Call your dial 911, or contact the Milford Police Department directly at 513-248-5084, if you see Farrell or his vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!