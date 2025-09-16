Missing Mercer County man found safe

MERCER COUNTY — A man reported missing in Mercer County since Sunday has been found.

Roger Stachler, 89, was initially reported missing around noon on Sunday after his wife returned home from work and was unable to find him.

After two days of searching, he was found safe, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning.

The statewide endangered missing adult alert for him has since been cancelled.

We’re working to get more details about when and where Stachler was found.

