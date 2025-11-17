Missing in the Miami Valley: What happened to Cameron Baugh? - Today on News Center 7 at 5

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A family is heartbroken, wondering what happened to their son and brother, who went missing without a trace.

News Center 7 Anchor James Brown joins investigators who take you inside the effort to find Cameron Baugh today on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

The search for Cameron Baugh has been on since 2023—his family fears the worst and is desperate to find him.

