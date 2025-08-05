Mix of sun, clouds; chance of pop-up showers, storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm today.
Our Storm Center 7 meteorologists continue to TRACK these rain and storm chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING today on News Center at Noon.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Parts of the area could see scattered showers and storms.
Marando says some areas won’t get rain. We will see highs in the low 80s.
It will be warm and humid throughout the week.
Marando adds that highs could reach the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
