Mix of sun, clouds; chance of pop-up showers, storms

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm today.

Our Storm Center 7 meteorologists continue to TRACK these rain and storm chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING today on News Center at Noon.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Parts of the area could see scattered showers and storms.

Futurecast for Tuesday at 5 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Marando says some areas won’t get rain. We will see highs in the low 80s.

Feels like forecast for Tuesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

It will be warm and humid throughout the week.

Marando adds that highs could reach the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

