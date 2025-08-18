Mixed emotions about upcoming vote to repeal alcohol ban at Great Darke County Fair

Fair lovers enjoyed the food and rides this weekend at the Great Darke County Fair.

DARKE COUNTY — Fair lovers enjoyed the food and rides this weekend at the Great Darke County Fair.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, thousands of people showed up on a very hot third day of the 169th Great Darke County Fair.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the fair board on Sunday about the heat and the possibility of allowing alcohol sales within the fairgrounds.

As you come into the Great Darke County Fair, people see a lot of the usual things. This includes food stands, mini games, and of course, families winning prizes, enjoying themselves.

Sunday, Patterson spoke with Kennedy Leeper and her family. She explained why she likes coming to the fair.

“It has a bunch of fun games and rides,” said Leeper.

Bill Garland said that he and his wife have been attending the Darke County Fair since they were kids.

He told Patterson it feels like one big family reunion.

“The Darke County Fair is just everybody coming together, they meet up, they get food, they talk reminisce,” said Garland.

One of the new things added to the fair this year was a community education center. The goal was to help teach children about different forms of safety.

As far as the heat this week, Patterson said there were no heat-related illnesses on the fairgrounds. But there were medical tents set up at various locations.

Marla Warner with the Darke County Fair Board gave an update.

“A lot of people are just getting their blood pressure checked,” she said. “And as we get a report from EMS every day, and they’re like, things are doing really well, and they’re just, people are just keeping an eye on themselves.”

A big topic being discussed at the fairgrounds is possibly ending prohibition, meaning alcohol could be sold at the fair.

Patterson reports that it has been in place since 1901.

The vote is on Thursday.

A vendor told Patterson that it is a way to bring in more money to the fair.

“It will require a three-quarters affirmative vote from the total membership of the Ag Society,” said Jayden Hicks, Darke County Fair Director.

Many attendees have mixed emotions.

“You have a beer tent that’s where you drink, and nothing else outside of that throughout the fair because of the little ones,” said Bill Garland.

“I don’t think they need to serve alcohol here at all,” said Faith Garland. “There are too many young kids here.”

Patterson said the AG Society will vote on Thursday. But they still have a lot more decision-making to do. One is where it could be sold and regulated. Plus, added security measures.

We will update this story.

