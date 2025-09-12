Mom holding baby fires shots at family barbecue; 7-year-old child grazed by bullet

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 7-year-old child was grazed by a bullet when a woman holding a baby fired shots during a family barbecue in Dayton on Thursday.

After 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Malden Ave on reports of shots fired.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman, showed up at a family barbecue and, after an altercation, fired shots at the crowd of several adults and several juveniles, according to Dayton Police.

The woman was also holding a 1-year-old baby when she fired the shots, according to police.

The suspect then left the scene and crashed less than half a mile away.

A 7-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with a possible graze wound that is non-life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries she sustained in the crash before being transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where she was booked for Felonious Assault and OVI.

Police did not formally identify the suspect. However, Montgomery County Jail records indicate the 25-year-old Zhane Askew was arrested on the listed charges by Dayton Police about three blocks away from the shooting scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Zhane Askew (Montgomery County Jail)

