Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners names 2026 Commission President

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners has selected Commissioner Carolyn Rice to serve as Commission President for 2026.

Rice was elected in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019, following her prior role as Montgomery County Treasurer for over a decade.

As a Commissioner, she has focused on early childhood development, workforce readiness, economic opportunity, homeless solutions, and environmental sustainability.

Rice said she’s “grateful for the opportunity” to be Commission President.

“Our charge is to put residents at the center of every decision, to support families, invest in our children and ensure every person has a fair shot at success,” she said.

Currently, Rice also serves on the Board of Directors for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio alongside her role as Vice Chair of the Human Services Committee. Additionally, she is involved in various committees at both local and national levels, including Justice & Public Safety and Investment committees.

⁣⁣⁣Rice has been a long-time advocate for community development, having served as Chair of the Montgomery County Land Bank since its inception in 2011. Her efforts were recognized when she received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ohio Land Bank Association.

