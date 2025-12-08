Montgomery County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty in criminal investigation

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, accused of several crimes, has changed his plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in the courtroom for the development. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Mike Foley was originally scheduled to begin his criminal trial on Monday, but instead appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of campaign solicitation violations.

The charges involve soliciting donations from his employees at the Clerk of Courts office.

As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation, 40 hours of community service, and five hours of ethics training. He will also have to pay court costs and a $2,000 fine.

The state has also agreed not to pursue any further charges from the set of facts in this case.

Foley has also agreed not to retaliate against anyone who would have been on the witness list for his trial, including any of his employees.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Foley was indicted on 12 counts in July 2024 alongside former Montgomery County Western District Court Judge James Piergies. His initial charges include:

Seven felony counts, including theft in office, unlawful use of a computer, unlawful interest in a public contract, as well as aiding the abetting in the unlawful interest in a public contract

A misdemeanor charge of soliciting political contributions from public employees

A misdemeanor charge of engaging in partisan political activity

The indictment was connected to an Ohio Auditor of State investigation that began in 2022 and found alleged improper political and other activities involving public resources.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts in August 2024, according to court records.

He pleaded no contest to misuse or unauthorized use of a computer and solicitation of campaign contributions on June 16, 2025, but withdrew his plea the next day.

Despite Democratic and Republican leaders’ calling for Foley to resign in the wake of his criminal indictment, he was reelected as Montgomery County Clerk of Courts in November 2024.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Piergies accepted a plea deal in May and pleaded guilty to charges related to misusing his public office.

He was accused of getting his son a job in Foley’s office.

Piergies received a 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of community control, and a $750 fine. He also had to resign from the bench and complete 75 hours of community service.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group