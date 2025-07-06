Montgomery County fair begins, offers new experiences

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The 173rd Montgomery County Fair starts on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This year’s fair has a “Red, White & Bloom” theme and will take place from July 6 to July 12, according to a spokesperson with the fair.
The fairgrounds will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New operator takes over Dayton’s largest homeless shelter
- 24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school; Now he entered a plea for federal charges
- CareFlight requested after child injured by fireworks in Darke County
The spokesperson said there are several new experiences for fairgoers to check out, including a drone show, pro wrestling at the track, pony rides, and monster truck rides.
America’s Got Talent 2024 third-place winner, Sky Elements, will perform a drone show on Sunday, July 6, at 9:45 p.m.
The fair also offers a variety of rides, games, daily entertainment, craft vendors, and dozens of food vendors.
Animal barns and shows, along with several agriculture-based competitions, will be available for fairgoers to check out.
General admission tickets are available at the fair gate or online for $10. Ticket prices increase to $15 on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m., the spokesperson said.
To see the daily schedule or for more information, click here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group