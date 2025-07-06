Montgomery County fair begins, offers new experiences

2021 Montgomery County Fair
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The 173rd Montgomery County Fair starts on Sunday.

This year’s fair has a “Red, White & Bloom” theme and will take place from July 6 to July 12, according to a spokesperson with the fair.

The fairgrounds will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The spokesperson said there are several new experiences for fairgoers to check out, including a drone show, pro wrestling at the track, pony rides, and monster truck rides.

America’s Got Talent 2024 third-place winner, Sky Elements, will perform a drone show on Sunday, July 6, at 9:45 p.m.

The fair also offers a variety of rides, games, daily entertainment, craft vendors, and dozens of food vendors.

Animal barns and shows, along with several agriculture-based competitions, will be available for fairgoers to check out.

General admission tickets are available at the fair gate or online for $10. Ticket prices increase to $15 on Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m., the spokesperson said.

To see the daily schedule or for more information, click here.

