Montgomery County leaders discuss property tax relief plan

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith and other county leaders provided an overview of tax relief proposals for homeowners.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County leaders met on Monday to discuss a plan to get tax relief for thousands of homeowners.

“I just think it’s great we’re standing here together and supporting this,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners President Judy Dudge said.

While property values and assessments continue to rise, many homeowners are carrying an extra burden of increased property taxes.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the county’s plan will provide relief in four ways.

Those include targeted tax relief programs for seniors and lower income brackets, limit excessive tax hikes from rising property values, expand owner occupancy credits, and the homestead exemption.

“The homestead exemption, the owner occupancy programs, you know, I refer to these as, these are the grand daddies of tax relief. These were programs that were put in place back in the 70s, when a similar situation was going on, value inflation was running rampant. The state had just put the state income tax in place, and so they used state income tax money to provide tax relief, property tax relief,” Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said.

Keith said the focus of the plan puts the burden on the state instead of local, city, and county governments.

“The taxpayers (are) paying that bill, that money from the state is coming from the taxpayer, the money here ...is coming from the taxpayer. We just feel like the state is in a better position to fund those services and to do it in a way that’s more equitable and spreads that burden across people who can more afford that burden. And so it’s a better way of funding those services,” Keith said.

The plan, which was originally developed by the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio, now goes to the state’s General Assembly for consideration.

