Moraine conducting longer tornado siren test today

MORAINE — The City of Moraine plans to test its tornado sirens today, but the test will be longer than normal.

City officials announced on social media that they would be testing the sirens at noon.

“Usually, it’s about a 15-second test, however, with our repairs recently completed that duration isn’t long enough to see if they rotate and all working correctly,” officials wrote.

