More cold fronts bring the coolest air so far this season

Two cold fronts are bringing the coolest air so far this season

DAYTON — Two cold front are reinforcing the cool, fall air in place. Here’s what you need to know for the upcoming work week. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando! When do you consider bringing out the gloves? When temperatures drop into the 30s? They may do that Thursday morning.

After the first cold front has moved through Sunday, bringing us that soaking rain, it will also bring cooler air. Monday the sunshine is back, but Monday morning will start in the low 40s in Dayton!

The second cold front arrives Tuesday. It does look to be mostly dry with a few isolated showers. It will also bring another burst of cooler air.

Wednesday is likely our first 50 degree high temperatures of the season! Our average first high temperature in fall below 60 degrees is October 3rd. Last year, we had to wait until October 14th to finally reach the 50s. This year is the latest we’ve hit the 50s in fall since 2021.