More rare cold August mornings, continued dry stretches in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Tuesday was the coolest August morning in Dayton in 12 years, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Temperatures will be dropping about 2 degrees more and probably dropping into the low 40s for communities north of Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning.

The record low is 43 degrees, which was set back in 1910, Marando said.

The cool air is also in combination with the dry air. August is Dayton’s third driest month on average after February and October, but this August has been below average rainfall-wise.

This is the driest August since 2022. Looking back over the past several years, August has either been a boom or bust for rainfall totals, Marando said.

This month’s rainfall is running about 1 inch below average.

No one is experiencing drought conditions as of Tuesday, but some areas like Logan, Auglaize, and some of Champaign counties are abnormally dry.

The drought monitor comes out every Thursday with new updates, according to Marando.

