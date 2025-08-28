More than 100 home development planned for Greene County; neighbors voice concerns

Home development in Beavercreek
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — More than 100 new homes could go up in part of the valley in the next few years, but first, the city must rezone the property.

The development, led by Rockford Homes, will cover over 54 acres and is planned to include two phases of construction.

Residents expressed concerns about the proposal during a city commission meeting.

