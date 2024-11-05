Car crash knocks out power for more than 3K in Shelby County

Power outages Staff image

By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Shelby County Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AES Ohio reports that approximately 3,443 customers do not have power.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson with AES Ohio said a car crash caused the outage and power is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!