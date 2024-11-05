Car crash knocks out power for more than 3K in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Shelby County Monday night.
AES Ohio reports that approximately 3,443 customers do not have power.
A spokesperson with AES Ohio said a car crash caused the outage and power is expected to be restored within the next few hours.
