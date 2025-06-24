Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus at a local park.

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County said the mosquitoes were in traps set at Wegerzyn MetroPark.

The department plans to spray the area of the park, weather permitting, at dusk on Tuesday.

Public Health will be spraying Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product.

Residents in the area of the spraying are advised that:

  • People and pets may be outdoors.
  • The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.
  • The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

No human cases of WNV have been reported in the county.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

Residents can call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

