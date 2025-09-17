Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in 2 Montgomery Co. cities; spraying scheduled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public Heath-Dayton & Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes after samples from two cities tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Public Health’s mosquito program detected that mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in traps set in Clayton and Vandalia, according to a Public Health spokesperson.

In response, Public Health announced they will spray in both Clayton and Vandalia on Sept. 17 at dusk.

They will spray Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product.

In Vandalia, they will spray at the 200 block of E. Aklaline Springs Road.

Spraying in Clayton will happen at the 100 block of W. Mill Street.

Both spraying operations will happen at dusk.

Public Health advises that people living in the spraying areas of the following:

People and pets may be outdoors.

The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.

The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

Public Health said there have been zero human cases of the West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2025 and 2024. There were back in 2023.

