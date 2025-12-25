Mother of 5 killed in senior-living facility; second shooting in week

CINCINNATI — A woman who was killed inside a senior-living facility has been identified.

31-year-old Tekeya McCollum was a mother of five, according to our news partners, WCPO.

News Center 7 previously reported that a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Eden Park building.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

McCollum’s brother DeRonn McCollum said the biggest thing was having to explain to the five children that they will never see their mother again.

“The biggest thing is the kids,” said McCollum.

McCollum said his sister did not live at Eden Park and doesn’t know what led to the shooting.

Police have not given any information on a potential suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

A resident of the building, Dashawn Grisby, said that residents heard an altercation on the fourth floor Tuesday night and then a gunshot and a scream.

McCollum said his sister was someone who embraced life in all facets, had a bold personality, and made the most of every day she was given.

“Tekeya’s legacy is just being over the top and being very dramatic and embracing who she was as a person,” said McCollum.

This is not the first tragedy that has struck the McCollum family.

In October 2024, McCollum’s grandmother, Patricia McCollum, and her two adopted children, 32-year-old DJ and 11-year-old Kaydence, were found dead inside her home after a stabbing.

66-year-old Anthony Mathis stabbed the three family members and then died from self-inflicted stab wounds at UC Medical Center after an hours-long SWAT standoff with Cincinnati Police.

Tuesday’s shooting marks the second shooting to take place at Park Eden in the last week. A man was injured after a shooting that happened on Dec. 18.

Several other shootings have happened at the building this year, and residents are fed up.

“There’s seniors here, and there’s children here, and we live right across the street from elementary school,” Grigsby said. “We’ve all come together, and we’ve been telling our property management that we need security.”

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority stated after Tuesday’s shooting. It reads:

“Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority acknowledges the unfortunate incident that occurred last evening at Park Eden in Walnut Hills. We are cooperating with the Cincinnati Police for the well-being of our residents as well as the local community. We continually utilize a multi-layered approach to security that includes working with our residents, active surveillance, and law enforcement partnerships. We encourage Park Eden residents to share with the police any information they may have regarding the incident. CMHA and Touchstone Property Services are communicating with Park Eden residents on the next steps moving forward.”

