Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 7-year-old request competency evaluations

Hershall Creachbaum (Courtesy of Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The mother of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum and her boyfriend appeared in court today and made requests that could lead them to never go to trial.

Ashley Johnson and Michael Kendrick requested competency evaluations to see if they can stand trial during a hearing on Thursday.

As previously reported, the pair is facing charges stemming from Creachbaum’s death. The 7-year-old’s remains were found by police in July after concerned family members reported not seeing him for weeks.

