Motorcycle gang member learns punishment for involvement in organized crime

Michael Henry Michael Henry, aka Brutal, 40, of Xenia; Photo Courtesy of Butler County Jail Records
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A member of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club has learned his punishment.

Michael Seth Henry was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to federal court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Department of Justice said Henry was in an “outlaw motorcycle gang.”

They’re accused of making money off organized crime and of committing violent crimes to support their illegal business and intimidate others.

Two assaults at Dayton bars and two shootings at rival gang clubhouses in Lexington, Kentucky, in April 2023, and in Springfield in March.

Federal prosecutors admitted that while Henry did not pull the trigger or throw any punches, he was there when the crimes happened and part of a gang accused of coordinating extreme acts of violence.

A Grand Jury indicted Henry and 13 other members last summer.

We will continue to follow this story.

