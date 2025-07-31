Motorcycle thefts surge in Sidney; Tips to keep your property safe

SIDNEY — Sidney has experienced a surge in motorcycle thefts, with approximately six incidents reported in recent months across various parts of the city.

The thefts involve motorcycles parked outside, with thieves using hotwiring techniques or tools to start the bikes. In some instances, motorcycles have been loaded onto trailers and driven away.

These incidents are not confined to a single area but are occurring citywide, prompting local authorities to urge residents to take extra precautions.

Motorcycle owners are advised to park their vehicles in garages or well-lit areas whenever possible. Additionally, using wheel locks or alarms can help deter potential thieves.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Sidney Police Department (SPD).

By taking these preventative measures, the community can work together to reduce the risk of future thefts and enhance the safety of motorcycle owners throughout Sidney.

