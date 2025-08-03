Motorcyclist dead after crash on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on an Ohio interstate on Saturday.

Just before 10 a.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the I-270 South ramp to I-70 East on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The motorcyclist of a Harley-Davidson drove off the left side of the roadway, lost control, and overturned, according to police.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The ramp from I-270 South to I-70 East was closed but has since reopened, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

