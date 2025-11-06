Motorcyclist dead after crashing into back of stopped SUV

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Sunrise Avenue near Cosby Street in West Union around 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ryan Dalton, 29, of West Union, was driving a motorcycle east on Sunrise Avenue when he crashed into the back of a stopped SUV.

The spokesperson said Dalton died on scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.

Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post.

