Motorcyclist dead after crashing into pickup truck in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead after they crashed into a pickup truck in Butler County on Friday night.

Around 8:44 p.m., Butler County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Trenton Oxford Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was heading eastbound on Trenton Oxford Road when it collided with a pickup truck traveling westbound.

Medics pronounced the operator of the motorcycle dead at the scene.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

