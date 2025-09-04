Motorcyclist dead after hitting cow on Ohio roadway

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he hit a cow in Ohio early Thursday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on River Styx Road around 3 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist hit a cow standing in the roadway, according to WOIO-19.
The sheriff’s office identified the motorcyclist as Gavynn Patterson.
Authorities do not believe impairment played a role in this crash.
WOIO-19 reported that the cow also died as a result of the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
