Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on local state route

BUTLER COUNTY — A 29-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Butler County on Monday morning, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash happened in the 500 block of State Route 73 in Lemon Township around 7:15 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 68-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo west on SR-73 when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming motorcycle.

29-year-old Eric Lackey, of Trenton, was driving the motorcycle when the crash occurred, according to the report.

Lackey was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Lackey died at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The report indicates that the woman was distracted at the time of the crash; however, no citations are listed at this time.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

