Motorcyclist ejected off bridge into Ohio River; Recovery operation underway

CINCINNATI — A motorcyclist was ejected from their bike on a bridge into the Ohio River Saturday night, according to Cincinnati TV stations WKRC-12 and WLWT-5.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the Taylor Southgate Bridge, which is over the Ohio River.

The motorcyclist was driving northbound over the bridge when they lost control and crashed, WLWT-5 reported.

The birdge was closed for about five hours Saturday night, but reopened around midnight.

Two bystanders jumped into the water to help the motorcyclist after they were ejected, both stations report.

The Boone County Water Rescue team pulled the bystanders from the river. They were both treated for minor injuries, according to WKRC-12.

The search and rescue operations were suspended Saturday night. Crews returned to the river Sunday morning and operations shifted to a recovery mission, both stations report.

The water rescue team posted to social media Sunday morning asking boaters to remain on the Kentucky side of the river and idle throguh the downtown Cincinnati area until further notice, due to the ongoing search operation.

