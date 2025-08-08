Motorcyclist hospitalized after being ejected in Darke County

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was injured after being ejected in Darke County on Thursday.

Deputies and medics responded at 10:24 p.m. to Arcanum Bears Mill and Hartzell Roads on a reported motorcycle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported the 46-year-old motorcyclist, Heather Yount, from Arcanum to an area hospital.

An initial investigation showed that she drove a 2025 Honda Rebel 1100 Motorcycle southwest on Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

Due to large amounts of loose gravel, Young failed to negotiate the curve and lost control, the sheriff’s office stated.

The motorcycle overturned before it went off the road and ejected her.

Yount was wearing an “ODOT-compliant helmet,” the sheriff’s office said.

Medics took her to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries.

